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Cote First Nation holds community camp at Madge Lake

July 21, 2026 195 views

By Bastien MacLean, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Kamsack Times Band members were invited to camp out at Elk and Moose campsites at Madge Lake, as the Cote First Nation held a community camp. “We’ve been running it for the last 30 plus years and it’s always a good time for our community to come out,” said Judge Cote, a councillor at Cote First Nation. “Everyone can have a great time, have some food, have some entertainment.” “Definitely with the weather we’ve been having, and the washouts, it can definitely dampen some spirits out there. Events like this, it’s nice to just get away from that kind of situation and forget some of our problems for a week, come out and have fun and just enjoy ourselves”. Vendors were on site,…

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