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Construction begins on $4B Enbridge natural gas pipeline expansion in B.C.

July 21, 2026 215 views

Enbridge Inc. has broken ground on a $4-billion natural gas pipeline expansion in British Columbia. The federal government approved the Sunrise Expansion Program in April. The project aims to add another 300 million cubic feet per day of transportation capacity to the province’s natural gas transmission system. The Sunrise project is using Canadian melted and poured steel supplied by InterPro Pipe and Steel in Saskatchewan. The federal government says Sunrise will help ensure natural gas supplies are available to liquefied natural gas export facilities on the West Coast while meeting local needs. Enbridge holds a 30 per cent stake in the Woodfibre LNG export terminal under construction in Squamish, B.C. The Sunrise expansion will add about 140 kilometres of new pipe to Enbridge’s existing 2,900-kilometre Westcoast Pipeline. Enbridge plans to…

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