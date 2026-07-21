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Quebec and Ottawa agree to streamline, speed environmental assessments

July 21, 2026 193 views

By Stéphane Blais Quebec and Ottawa say a new agreement will streamline the environmental assessment process for major infrastructure and resource development projects. Pascale Déry, provincial environment minister, and Joël Lightbound, Quebec Lieutenant and federal minister of government transformation, public works and procurement, made the joint announcement Monday. The two governments say they have reached an agreement in principle that aims to expedite environmental assessments for major projects such as mines, ports and pipelines. The agreement will ensure projects that fall under Quebec’s jurisdiction are subject only to the province’s evaluation. Déry said this agreement will eliminate duplicate assessments. “We need to strengthen our economy, diversify our markets, and that means developing our projects more efficiently and quickly,” she said. Residents and groups have 21 days to voice their concerns…

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