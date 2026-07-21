Touring Fort Simpson’s changed landscape with Dehcho Grand Chief

By Claire McFarlane, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Cabin Radio As village residents return home, Grand Chief Norwegian offered advice about grief, returning to the community and to the land. A Fort Simpson resident, Norwegian stayed in the village during the nearly three-week long evacuation to monitor wildfires across the region and provide support and comfort to community members. He described sending photos to evacuees of their homes to reassure them they were safe, and he called some of the firefighting efforts he witnessed a “war.” “You’re seeing these incredible burns that are taking place – just Mother Nature at work – and it was just a powerful feeling,” said Norwegian. “You just feel so minute when you see something like that unfolding, when you compare the power that you have,…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, Canada Print and Online, and USA Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice