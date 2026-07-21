Six whales moved out of Marineland in ‘complex’ operation, headed to U.S. aquariums

By Liam Casey Marineland’s whales are on the move. The closed Niagara Falls, Ont., tourist attraction shipped six belugas on Monday to aquariums in the United States, in what the park called a major milestone in a complex process months in the making. Andrew Burns, Marineland’s external legal counsel, called the move “unprecedented.” “It’s huge. This has required the … sudden and critical attention of all of the leading marine mammal aquariums on the planet and a complex, co-ordinated response involving dozens and dozens of people putting all their time and attention into the logistics, the care, the management, the financing of all this in an extremely accelerated time frame,” he said in an interview Monday. The park tried last year to ship its complement of 30 belugas and four…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, Canada Print and Online, and USA Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice