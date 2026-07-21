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This is Ontario’s worst wildfire season, early estimates suggest. It’s not over yet.

July 21, 2026 176 views

By Jordan Omstead Wildfires raging in northern Ontario appear to have pushed the province to its worst wildfire season on record. The province’s latest numbers suggest fires have burned through more than 7,250 square kilometres of Ontario’s forest, surpassing the previous record set in 2021. The preliminary estimate is likely to be revised once officials get a closer look at the devastation, but it stands as a sign of how quickly the season has worsened. The vast majority of that fire has burned in the past 10 days, on the back of severe thunderstorms and a scorching heat wave around Thunder Bay where temperatures soared to around 15 degrees above seasonal. Climate change, driven by the burning of fossil fuels, is making wildfire seasons longer and more intense across Canada….

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