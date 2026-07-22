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AFN: Cost to close Indigenous housing gap could hit $177 billion

July 22, 2026 278 views

By Alex Murray Writer Closing the First Nations housing and infrastructure gap in Canada could cost over $177 billion according to the Assembly of First Nations (AFN) Newfoundland Regional Chief. Chief Brendan Mitchell announced the staggering figure to chiefs from across the country during a housing plenary session on Day 2 of the 2026 AFN Annual General Assembly. Mitchell said if something doesn’t change, that number is only going to balloon to an even more enormous number. “My personal view is this: if the gap is $177.1 billion today, which represents this much space, by 2040 our gap is going to be this wide,” Mitchell said as he spread his hands as far apart as he could to illustrate his point. “We’re not doing enough about it fast enough to…

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