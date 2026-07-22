Six Nations needs to update housing data, over half the population forced to live off reserve

Six Nations is questioning the federal government’s growing focus on off-reserve housing as communities continue to struggle with housing shortages while billions of dollars are being directed elsewhere. Councillor Helen Miller, who has sat on housing committees at various government levels for more than decade, toldSix Nations Elected Council (SNEC) as much as half the community’s population is living off reserve. Councillor Miller update SNEC on her work with the newly established First Nations Off-Reserve Housing Centre. She told SNEC’s July 14th meeting an Ontario-based organization has been created to administer $1.4 billion in funding for off-reserve Indigenous housing projects throughout the province. Miller said the organization has already established its board, bylaws, terms of reference and governance structure, with funding applications for “shovel-ready” projects expected to begin this fall….



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