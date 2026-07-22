Six Nations donates to fire stricken communities

By Alex Murray Writer Apart from a few days of hazy air and an orange air quality warning from Environment Canada, Six Nations of the Grand River hasn’t felt the physical effects of the dozens of wildfires raging across Ontario like other First Nations communities have. But that doesn’t mean the community isn’t feeling empathy and sympathy for their First Nations brothers and sisters that have had to evacuate themselves without government help as wildfires bear down on their communities. To support all those flooding down from the northwest, where most of the near 200 wildfires blazing in Ontario are located, Six Nations community members came together to organize a donation drive to deliver donations to the evacuees. “We’re deeply saddened by the news of the huge loss the Northern…



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