Six Nations hospice planning continues

Construction planning for the future Six Nations hospice continues, although several infrastructure and design challenges have delayed progress. Updates from both the Wellbeing Committee and the Built Environment, Climate Adaptation, Lands and Membership Committee were presented during the Six Nations Elected Council General Council meeting on July 14, giving the community a picture of the project’s progress. Wellbeing Committee chair Councillor Amos Key Jr. said the hospice remains a key component of Six Nations’ long-term vision to create an integrated health system that provides care from prenatal services through end-of-life care. “We’ve got parts of it. We’ve got the hospice now going,” Key said. “We want to look at diagnostics, assessment, all of that, as well as part of that integrated health system.” Key said construction has been slowed after…



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