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ISC Minister Pushing to curb Second-Generation Cut-Off Legislation

July 22, 2026 224 views

By Alex Murray Writer The Minister for Indigenous Services Canada vowed to get legislation curbing the second-generation cut-off introduced to parliament by year end. Speaking to the Assembly of First Nations (AFN) Annual General Assembly Minister Mandy Gull-Masty said she has accelerated ongoing collaborative consultation processes and expects to be done that work by the end of July. She also committed to pushing to introduce the legislation by the end of 2026. Gull-Masty said “we must look beyond the Indian Act” to solve the second-generation cut-off issue. “This process with second generation cut-off, which I want to be very clear, we must end, is actually an exercise that requires us to move beyond tinkering with the Indian Act,” she told the near 4,000 delegates and 400 Chiefs at this year’s…

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