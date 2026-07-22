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AFN Blasts Federal Response to Namaygoosisagagun Wildfire Crisis: “Absolutely Ridiculous & Disgusting”

July 22, 2026 256 views
Collins First Nation was forced to flee massive wildfires destroying the north by boats. (Photo by Lynden Tyler)

By Alex Murray Writer The Assembly of First Nations (AFN) tabled an emergency resolution on the ongoing wildfire crisis in northern Ontario on Thursday (July 16). The resolution, titled “Support for Namaygoosisagagun First Nation,” called on the federal government to provide immediate support and commit to rebuild homes and infrastructure in the First Nation that has been one of the hardest hit by the wildfires in the area. Residents of Namaygoosisagagun, also known as Collins First Nation, fled in boats across Collins Lake as the wildfire approached last week. Some only had time to bring the clothes on their backs as the flames quickly encroached on the community. Residents said the scene went from smoke to flames in a matter of minutes. The about two dozen community members on the…

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