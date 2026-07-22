Over 100 people took to the Rainbow Bridge this past weekend to mark 99 years of Haudenosaunee border crossing rights. The 1794 Jay Treaty between the United States and Great Britain marks Indigenous rights to freely cross their international border. (Supplied Photo) By Alex Murray Writer With Canada-U.S. relations at a low ebb and U.S. President Donald Trump threatening more sanctions related to the wildfires in Ontario, for Haudenosaunee celebrating the Jay Treaty Border Crossing is more important now than ever. For the past 98 years, Indigenous people and allies have come together on the international Rainbow Bridge connecting the Canadian and American cities of Niagara Falls on the third Saturday in July to celebrate the Jay Treaty signed in 1794. This year’s event was held on July 18,…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, Canada Print and Online, and USA Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice