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Manitoba Premier Kinew ‘willing to entertain’ Alberta to Ontario pipeline

July 22, 2026 156 views

Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew said Wednesday he’s open to a west-east pipeline being pitched by his counterparts in Alberta and Ontario. Kinew, speaking to reporters at a meeting of premiers in Charlottetown, said the pipeline could make Canada stronger and that there are workers in his province who would be eager to help build it. “I love Alberta, I love Albertans, so (I’m) willing to entertain the idea,” he said. The pipeline proposal was announced earlier this month by Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and Ontario Premier Doug Ford. The line would stretch 3,300 kilometres from Hardisty, Alta., to refineries in Sarnia, Ont., going through Saskatchewan and Manitoba and not crossing into the U.S. Smith and Ford have said it would move 500,000 barrels of crude per day and reduce Canada’s…

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