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Six Nations man facing charges after colliding with police vehicle

July 22, 2026 143 views

By Alex Murray Writer SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER-The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has laid eight charges on a Six Nations man after being requested to investigate an incident at Six Nations of the Grand River. At around 3 p.m. on Tuesday (July 21) Six Nations Police (SNP) tried to stop a vehicle near the intersection of Sixth Line and Onondaga Road after receiving a driving complaint. The vehicle fled the area but was subsequently located on River Range Road where it hit a police vehicle, leading a SNP police officer to discharge their firearm. The automobile collided with several other police vehicles as it continued its attempt to flee, ultimately entering a ditch. The driver, a 29-year-old from Six Nations named Brady Longboat, was taken into custody by…

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