Caretaker chief’s presence questioned

By Hadassah Alencar, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Eastern Door Mohawk Council of Kanesatake (MCK) caretaker council member Brant Etienne attended the annual general assembly of the Assembly of First Nations (AFN) last week, but some Kanehsata’kehró:non have criticized his presence and participation at the meeting. Etienne said he attended the three-day general meeting to vote on resolutions as a council chief, advance ongoing community projects, and meet with other chiefs. From July 14 to 16, he participated in smaller meetings and in some of the plenaries and focused on the community’s security needs as well as general interests at the assembly. For example, on the first day, Etienne addressed the assembly to remind other chiefs that Kanesatake’s need for improved security is shared by many other Indigenous communities, and…



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