How can Fort Simpson better prepare for future evacuations?

By Claire McFarlane, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Cabin Radio As Fort Simpson residents settle back home following a wildfire, some are starting to think about what could be done differently should they face another evacuation. Issues being raised include access to essentials if people remain in town, a plan for pets that can’t be evacuated, and how residents should be notified of an evacuation. Tyler Pilling, the Northwest Territories village’s director of protective services, said many aspects of the village’s 20-day evacuation went relatively smoothly, in part because residents had enough time to pack up and leave. “It probably would have been very hectic if we only had a few hours, like some places have been given,” said Pilling, “but the 24 or so hours we had before things really…



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