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A Pathway to Home – Chisasibi housing research project addresses local realities

July 27, 2026 113 views

By Patrick Quinn, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Nation A recent workshop in Chisasibi gathered input for an initiative exploring “Community-Led Pathways for Affordable and Resilient Housing.” The three-year project is a collaboration between the Cree Nation of Chisasibi, the Chisasibi Eeyou Resource and Research Institute (CERRI), Concordia University, and the Volt-Age Living Lab. By combining technical solutions with community engagement and energy-planning expertise, the project addresses issues of overcrowding, aging infrastructure, high energy costs, and the impacts of harsh weather. The collaborative approach is designed to reflect the community’s unique needs, values and priorities. “The housing situation in Chisasibi is a big problem,” said Brody Sam, a 17-year-old trainee at CERRI. “The biggest issues are mould, overcrowding and having to make additions to current housing. I’ve sometimes seen three…

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