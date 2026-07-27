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Steelworkers Humanity Fund donates $20,000 for wildfire relief in Northwestern Ontario

July 27, 2026 117 views

TORONTO, July 24, 2026 — The Steelworkers Humanity Fund (SHF) is donating $20,000 to support people and communities evacuated by recent wildfires in northwestern Ontario, as well as future wildfire relief efforts across Canada. This year’s wildfire season has forced more than a dozen communities to evacuate in recent days, including 10 First Nationscommunities across northern Ontario. Close to 2,500 people have evacuated to Thunder Bay and other host communities where the United Steelworkers union (USW) represents members affected by the wildfires, in sectors including sawmills and mining. At the initiative of USW local unions in the region, the SHF will divide its support between two initiatives. The Northwestern Ontario Wildfire Community Support Fund was established through a partnership between the United Way of Thunder Bay and the Thunder Bay…

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