Critics accuse Ottawa of ignoring human rights as it signs trade deal with Ecuador

By Catherine Morrison Critics are accusing Ottawa of prioritizing trade over human rights by signing a free trade deal with Ecuador. International Trade Minister Maninder Sidhu and Ecuador’s minister of production, foreign trade and investment Luis Alberto Jaramillo took part in a signing event in Ottawa on Friday. A Global Affairs Canada news release issued Friday said the event marks an “important milestone in Canada’s efforts to diversify trade and create new opportunities for Canadian businesses.” “It also reflects Canada and Ecuador’s shared commitment to strengthening their trade and investment relationship and bringing the agreement into force as soon as possible,” said the release. Several Canadian organizations and civil society leaders have warned that a Canada-Ecuador free trade deal will threaten the environment and worsen a human rights crisis in…



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