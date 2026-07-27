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Petition urging Alberta separation vote successful with 223K verified signatures

July 27, 2026 122 views

By Jack Farrell Elections Alberta announced Friday that a citizen-led petition looking to force a vote on Alberta quitting Canada is successful. The agency said it verified nearly 223,000 signatures out of almost 280,000 valid names counted. It needed almost 178,000 signatures to be successful. Despite the result, the petition is largely moot. It was quashed in court in May, although the ruling is being appealed by those behind the petition campaign as well as Premier Danielle Smith’s government. Smith has cited the separatist petition and a competing pro-Canada petition as the reason why she has put a separation question on the province’s Oct. 19 referendum The question asks Albertans if they want to remain in Canada or hold a second, binding referendum on leaving the country. The premier has…

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