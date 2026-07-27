National News

First Nation Chiefs want public inquiry and changes to Ministry of Natural Resources after wildfire response

July 27, 2026 456 views

By Alex Murray Writer First Nations chiefs from across northwestern Ontario came together in Thunder Bay to call for a public inquiry into the Doug Ford government’s emergency response to the region’s wildfires. “The lack of communication and evacuation support should horrify all Canadians. Our community was on its own,” said Gull Bay First Nation Chief Wilfred King, who organized the press conference hosted by Nishnawbe Aski Nation (NAN) on Tuesday (July 21). “In the year 2026, how could this happen? More importantly, how do we make sure this never happens again? That’s what an inquiry must answer,” King, who declared a state of emergency for his community on July 14, added. The inquiry would look at issues with operational decision-making, emergency coordination, communication with First Nations, resource allocation, and…

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