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Police watchdog in New Brunswick and Nova Scotia hiring Indigenous investigator

July 27, 2026 2808 views

By Eli Ridder A police watchdog in Atlantic Canada is hiring an Indigenous investigator after years of advocacy by First Nations communities reeling from a series of officer-involved deaths. The Serious Incident Response Team, which serves Nova Scotia and New Brunswick, says it created the new position to build trust in police by including Indigenous perspectives. The watchdog, known as SIRT, investigates incidents of death, serious injury, sexual assault or intimate partner violence that may have resulted from the actions of a police officer. Police actions have come under increased scrutiny in recent years due to a flurry of tragic deaths. Four Indigenous people have been killed by police officers in New Brunswick since 2020, including Bronson Paul, who was fatally shot by RCMP in January. The agency’s director Erin…

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