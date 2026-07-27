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Kanesatake council announces aid for septic upgrades

July 27, 2026 121 views

By Hadassah Alencar, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Eastern Door More than $3.2 million in funding towards a “first wave” of septic system upgrades for Kanehsata’kehró:non was announced by the Mohawk Council of Kanesatake  (MCK) on July 23. The investment by Indigenous Services Canada (ISC) will improve 17 percent of Kanesatake’s septic systems and is part of a long-term project expected to eventually upgrade all the community’s septic tank systems. Those chosen to receive funding were selected on an “evaluation and prioritization process related to the risks of contamination of the territory’s water sources,” according to an MCK public statement. This evaluation is based on an inspection and inventory of septic system in Kanesatake by the W8banaki Tribal Council that began last year and will last until 2027. W8banaki representatives…

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