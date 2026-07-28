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Anger over police shootings leads to hiring of Indigenous investigator

July 28, 2026 159 views

By John Chilibeck, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Daily Gleaner The independent team that investigates police violence in New Brunswick and Nova Scotia is going to hire an Indigenous person, a longstanding demand of First Nations leaders who are upset about the fatal shootings of four of their members in recent years. Six years after Chantel Moore, a young Indigenous mother from British Columbia, was shot to death by a police officer in Edmundston in northwestern New Brunswick, the Serious Incident Response Team has posted an ad to hire for a new position, an Indigenous liaison officer, for New Brunswick. The chiefs who represent the six Wolastoqey communities that call the St. John River Valley home told Brunswick News it was a positive first step. “We were encouraged to see…

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