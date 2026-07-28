First Nations Chief says government MPP is lying about meeting with him

By Jon Thompson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Ricochet Ontario’s Progressive Conservative government insists it is improving communications with First Nations fleeing forest fires in the northwest, following heavy criticism last week. Chiefs, however, say little has changed. Thunder Bay-Atikokan MPP Kevin Holland claimed “there has been improved communication” in an interview published on Friday by TBnewswatch.com. Holland mentioned Kiashke Zaaging Anishinaabek (Gull Bay First Nation) Chief Wilfred King by name, among those communities who are experiencing improved communication. “Holland said he has spoken to Chief Wilfred King from Gull Bay First Nation,” read the story “and that Premier Doug Ford expressed to King his willingness to sit down and talk.” King said Holland is misleading Ontarians. “Never, I have never spoken To Mr. Kevin Holland,” the chief said on Monday…



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