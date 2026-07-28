National News
ticker

First Nations Chief says government MPP is lying about meeting with him

July 28, 2026 173 views

By Jon Thompson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Ricochet Ontario’s Progressive Conservative government insists it is improving communications with First Nations fleeing forest fires in the northwest, following heavy criticism last week. Chiefs, however, say little has changed. Thunder Bay-Atikokan MPP Kevin Holland claimed “there has been improved communication” in an interview published on Friday by TBnewswatch.com. Holland mentioned Kiashke Zaaging Anishinaabek (Gull Bay First Nation) Chief Wilfred King by name, among those communities who are experiencing improved communication. “Holland said he has spoken to Chief Wilfred King from Gull Bay First Nation,” read the story “and that Premier Doug Ford expressed to King his willingness to sit down and talk.” King said Holland is misleading Ontarians. “Never, I have never spoken To Mr. Kevin Holland,” the chief said on Monday…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, Canada Print and Online, and USA Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Toronto island airport expansion killed by ‘fringe group,’ Ontario minister says

July 28, 2026 117

By Liam Casey Ottawa gave in to the demands of a “fringe group” when it rejected…

Read more
National News

Quebec bill helps Indigenous families track disappeared loved ones, but some remain wary

July 28, 2026 121

By Ghazal Azizi Kashi, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Investigative Journalism Foundation Norman Wapachee was born around…

Read more