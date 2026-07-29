National News
ticker

FedNor flows $90,360 into Latchford dam project

July 29, 2026 129 views

By Sue Nielsen, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Temiskaming Speaker LATCHFORD — The hard work to turn the Latchford power dam into a power producing facility has been electrified by a $90,360 FedNor funding boost. Latchford, Coleman Township, the Timiskaming First Nation (TFN) and the Teme Augama Anishinabek are all involved in the project’s development. Provided through the FedNor Northern Ontario Development Program, this non-repayable funding will be used to hire a project coordinator to update a feasibility study and concept design to confirm the project is economically viable and ready to proceed, said information in a FedNor press release. The project was the brainchild of the Communities of the Montreal River Power Corporation group, made up of former Latchford mayor George Lefebvre, Coleman Township Mayor Dan Cleroux, project coordinator Jeff…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, Canada Print and Online, and USA Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Memorandum of understanding and official community plan included in gathering in Sun Peaks

July 29, 2026 195

By Hollie Ferguson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Wren Sun Peaks Mountain Resort Municipality hosted a…

Read more
National News

Bill C-21 delay won’t halt Red River Métis self-government, MMF says

July 29, 2026 128

By Aaron Walker, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Windspeaker.com Officials of the Manitoba Métis Federation (MMF) say…

Read more