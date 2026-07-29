FedNor flows $90,360 into Latchford dam project

By Sue Nielsen, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Temiskaming Speaker LATCHFORD — The hard work to turn the Latchford power dam into a power producing facility has been electrified by a $90,360 FedNor funding boost. Latchford, Coleman Township, the Timiskaming First Nation (TFN) and the Teme Augama Anishinabek are all involved in the project’s development. Provided through the FedNor Northern Ontario Development Program, this non-repayable funding will be used to hire a project coordinator to update a feasibility study and concept design to confirm the project is economically viable and ready to proceed, said information in a FedNor press release. The project was the brainchild of the Communities of the Montreal River Power Corporation group, made up of former Latchford mayor George Lefebvre, Coleman Township Mayor Dan Cleroux, project coordinator Jeff…



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