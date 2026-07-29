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Dene Nation frustrated by GNWT’s ‘diluted’ approach to Indigenous procurement policy

July 29, 2026 139 views

By Kody Ferron, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Yellowknifer The Dene Nation is expressing its “profound disappointment and frustration” in the GNWT’s failure to implement an Indigenous procurement policy. In 2021, an independent panel made recommendations to the GNWT to revise and better implement its Indigenous procurement policy. As of July 2026, the GNWT has announced that it will not implement any such policy. Instead, it has modified its definition of an Indigenous business and has scrapped plans to implement an Indigenous procurement policy entirely. On July 28, the Dene Nation expressed its deep disappointment in the GNWT for its decision to abandon plans for a proper Indigenous procurement policy — something First Nations in the NWT have been championing for years. “The Dene Nation, led by National Chief George Mackenzie,…

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