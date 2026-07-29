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NWT Art Centre Initiative signs agreement to establish non-commercial art gallery

July 29, 2026 130 views

By Kody Ferron, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Yellowknifer The NWT Art Centre Initiative and the GNWT have signed memorandum of understanding (MOU) to explore the future site of a non-commercial art gallery in Yellowknife. The proposed gallery will provide art exhibition space, supports for NWT artist career building, community space for public programming, and would act as a means to preserve the territory’s artistic and cultural heritage, according to a joint GNWT/ NWT Art Centre Initiative news release issued on July 24. “The vision also includes a resource library, a permanent art collection and space for learning about the history and impacts of residential schools in the Northwest Territories,” reads the release. The MOU has identified the former Akaitcho Hall residential school site, adjacent to Sir John Franklin High School,…

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