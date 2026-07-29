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Darcy Whitecrow: Author, horse breeder, steward of Ojibwe culture

July 29, 2026 199 views

By Liam Oliver Neilson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Fort Frances Times Darcy Whitecrow considers it his duty to preserve his culture, planting its seeds through traditional language and a connection to nature. A member of Seine River First Nation, Whitecrow says he is here to pass on the lessons he has learned through family, a traditional Ojibwe upbringing and life experience. “You’re owned by the Creator, and He puts you down here for a purpose,” Whitecrow told The Times. Whitecrow has been true to that purpose, preserving and teaching Anishinaabemowin in words through the children’s books he has authored and breeding Ojibwe horses to help save them from extinction. “We’re kind of preserving both these things at once, the language and the horses. It’s the most important thing because once…

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