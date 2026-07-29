Nevada program waives college costs for Native American students. It’s facing a murky future

By Rocío Hernández/the Nevada Independent Ronica Spute always wanted to go back to college to get her bachelor’s degree, but life kept getting in the way. Two years ago, her path was finally cleared thanks to a Nevada program that allows certain Native American students to attend college virtually for free. As a member of the Moapa Band of Paiutes, the waiver along with a scholarship from her tribe allowed Spute, 57, to pursue a criminal justice degree at UNLV and graduate in two years. It was one year less than it took her to get an associate’s degree from the College of Southern Nevada when she could only afford to take a few classes at a time. “I don’t think I could have done it if I wasn’t able…



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