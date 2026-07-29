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It was Pow Wow time at Six Nations

July 29, 2026 210 views
The sun may have been shining on this year’s Champion of Champions Pow Wow, but it was the tiny tot dancers that brought out the smiles! (Photo by Jim C. Powless)

Six Nations Welcomes Thousands To Grand River Pow Wow By Alex Murray Writer With a record 639 dancers in colorful dancing regalia and thousands of attendees from across Turtle Island converging on Six Nations this past weekend, the Grand River Champion of Champions Pow Wow is bigger than ever. For Pow Wow Committee member and lead organizer Charlene Bomberry, who has helped put the pow wow on since its first edition in 1980, that growth speaks to how the Grand River Pow Wow has been adopted across the continent and across cultures. “The Pow Wow is not Haudenosaunee culture, it’s kind of grown into overall, all across North America,” she said as the drum circles serenaded dancers in the background. “But it’s adapted. A lot of people have adopted it…

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