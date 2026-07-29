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Sitting along Hwy. 400 ‘our community members are at risk,’ says Parry Sound Friendship Centre ahead of human trafficking workshop

July 29, 2026 129 views

By Shania Tabobondung Local Journalism Initiative reporter  ParrySound.com.  On July 30, the Parry Sound Friendship Centre will host a community presentation on human trafficking and Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, and 2-Spirit People (MMIWG2S). The event, led by antihuman trafficking expert Suzanne Smoke, is raising awareness and equipping the community with resources to fight human trafficking. Smoke is an Anishinaabe Kwe (woman), a member of Mississauga’s of Rice Lake and Alderville First Nation and she sits with the Bear Clan. “I have worked in antihuman trafficking and sexual assault for past nine years in a professional capacity. And as an Auntie and Knowledge Keeper, I have been hearing and listening and supporting disclosures in our lodges for over 30 years,” Smoke said. The presentation coincides with the United Nations’…

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