Bill C-21 delay won’t halt Red River Métis self-government, MMF says

By Aaron Walker, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Windspeaker.com Officials of the Manitoba Métis Federation (MMF) say their pursuit of self-government continues despite Parliament’s summer adjournment delaying legislation to implement its governance treaty. The House of Commons adjourned before Bill C-21, the Red River Métis Self-Government Recognition and Implementation Act, could receive second reading. While supporters view the legislation as another milestone in the Red River Métis’ decades-long pursuit of self-government, several First Nations leaders say questions remain about consultation, treaty rights and jurisdiction. For MMF President David Chartrand, however, the legislation represents only one step in a much broader effort to build the institutions of self-government — an effort he says continues regardless of Parliament’s legislative timetable. Introduced in the House of Commons on Feb. 12, the legislation known as…



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