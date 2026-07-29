Memorandum of understanding and official community plan included in gathering in Sun Peaks

By Hollie Ferguson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Wren Sun Peaks Mountain Resort Municipality hosted a gathering July 20 with leadership from local First Nations, the provincial government and local stakeholders to discuss a variety of topics, including a memorandum of understanding, cultural acknowledgements and the Sun Peaks 2026 Official Community Plan. The memorandum of understanding was signed by Adams Lake Indian Band, Neskonlith Indian Band and Skwlāx te Secwepemcúl̓ecw as well as the provincial Ministry of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport and the Ministry of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation. Neither Sun Peaks Mountain Resort Municipality or Sun Peaks Resort LLP were signatories on the memorandum. “The renewed [memorandum of understanding] will continue to guide discussions on a collaborative, coordinated and sustainable approach to stewardship of land and…



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