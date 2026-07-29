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Six Nations Police seize cocaine in Highway 54 property search

July 29, 2026 8703 views

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER-  A Six Nations man and a Brantford woman are facing drug trafficking charges after a Six Nations Police (SNP) raid on  a property on Highway 54. The SNP Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) launched the drug trafficking investigation Tuesday (July 28) executing four search warrants under Section 11 of the Controlled Drugs & Substances Act. SNP officers executed the search warrants on multiple vehicles as well as a Dundas Street property in Brantford and a Six Nations property on Highway 54 near Chiefswood Road. SNP said one adult male was taken into custody without incident, while an adult female was arrested and charged later. Police seized about 307 grams of cocaine, about $15,000 in currency, and one imitation firearm as a result of the searches….

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