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$7 million worth of federal renewable energy funding going to projects in six Nunavut communities, one in NWT, and two in Yukon

July 30, 2026 33 views

By William Koblensky Varela, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunavut News The federal government is putting $7 million into eight renewable energy projects across Nunavut, the Northwest Territories and Yukon. Minister of Environment Julie Dabrusin made the announcement on July 29 in Whitehorse. Planning and construction of a future wind power development in Baker Lake received $1.4 million, which includes tests for windmill operations in Chesterfield Inlet and Whale Cove. Inuit-owned Nunasi Corporation received the federal contract for the project, which uses a portable wind speed measurement device to determine the feasibility of wind power in the communities. Solar panel installation on Chesterfield Inlet’s Noel Nuvak Arena received $729,434. The money will go to the Hamlet of Chesterfield Inlet, which installed a 134-kilowatt solar array on the roof of the rink….

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