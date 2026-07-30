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Bearspaw First Nation looking to strengthen relationship with Calgary

July 30, 2026 23 views

By Leah Pelletier, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Rocky Mountain Outlook ÎYÂRHE NAKODA – Bearspaw First Nation is looking to bolster its relationship with neighbouring City of Calgary. Plans to sign a memorandum of understanding (MOU) that would lay the foundation for future collaboration between Bearspaw and the city were set in motion at a July 16 Calgary council meeting. “These memorandums of understanding … set the framework, the map so to speak, for us to be able to continue on the journey of more substantive developments,” said Calgary Mayor Jeromy Farkas in a scrum following the meeting where council unanimously voted in favour of pursuing the agreement. “Things like mutual interest in economic developments, potentially shared service provision.” While the MOU is not legally binding, it serves as a commitment…

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