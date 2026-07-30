Residents seek moratorium on Toronto data centres, as Mississauga approves pause

By Elissa Mendes Some Toronto residents are demanding a one-year moratorium on two proposed data centre projects, as a neighbouring city has voted to block any such new developments for a year. Councillors in Mississauga, Ont., voted Wednesday in favour of a data centre moratorium while the city studies their impact and how they would be regulated. The city will also consult residents, Indigenous Peoples and the industry. On the same day, protesters gathered outside Toronto City Hall ahead of a multi-day council meeting that’s expected to weigh motions seeking a closer look at the impacts of two data centre projects in the city’s Etobicoke and Scarborough areas. Chanting and holding up signs, demonstrators emphasized the climate implications of the proposed data centre projects, especially as Toronto has been enduring…



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