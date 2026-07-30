Alberta ‘settled on Ontario-like structure’ for online gambling, says industry analyst

By David Boles, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, St. Albert Gazette Alberta’s regulated online gambling market is now live, opening the door to a new industry that analysts say could generate significant revenue while raising questions about consumer protections and gambling addiction. The market officially launched July 13 after legislation passed by the Alberta government earlier this year. While nearly 50 operators have registered ,Service Alberta and Red Tape Reduction Minister Dale Nally said, fewer than half were ready to begin offering services when the market opened. Industry analysts say Alberta’s model closely mirrors Ontario’s — the only other Canadian province with a regulated competitive online gambling market — giving the province a roadmap for both the financial opportunities and the regulatory challenges ahead. “They’re very similar structures,” said Geoff Zochodne,…



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