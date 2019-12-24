Court adjourns Six Nations Elected Council Injunction Until 2020

BRANTFORD, ONT-An interim injunction placed against Six Nations community members regarding the two month occupation of band administration office has been adjourned until April 24th, 2020. The Elected Council will not be pursuing the costs until the case is heard in April. The case was heard briefly in Brantford Superior Court on December 20th, 2019. The interim injunction was originally granted in Brantford Superior Court on July 17th, 2019 against a group of Six Nations community members as well as ‘Jane Doe, John Doe and persons unknown. It came after the band administration office was occupied by community members on May 27th, 2019. Community members set up tents, tables, wooden barricades, an RV, a portable toilet and a sacred fire on the band administration lawn in an attempt, they said,…



