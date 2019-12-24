Local News
Infrastructure projects underway from bridges to water lines

December 24, 2019 46 views
A round-about is awaiting funding for Highway 54 and Chiefswood Road intersection. (Photo by Jim C Powless)

By Justin Lethbridge Writer Bridge replacements, road resurfacing, watermain extensions and a new children’s ball diamond are just a few of the projects on the slate for Public Works. Director of Public Works Michael Montour told Turtle Island News that they are always working on improving the infrastructure on the Six Nations but large projects require funding. “All of our projects are proposal based so we don’t get to really plan because we don’t have the capitol to address all of our needs. A lot is proposal based so we have to apply to some kind of program or founder, there are local ones and governmental ones….A lot of these programs we’re going up against municipalities and other First Nations and there’s only so much capitol available.” An example Montour…

