Post Approval on Phase One Watermain Extension

The Elected Council has post-approved a contract extension for Aecon-Six Nations Joint Venture on the Phase One Watermain Extension Project. The contract extension of 182 days moved the project’s completion date from May 31st, 2019 to November 29th, 2019. The project was officially completed on November 29th….



Log In Register This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.

Add Your Voice