Local News
ticker

Post Approval on Phase One Watermain Extension

December 24, 2019 32 views

The Elected Council has post-approved a contract extension for Aecon-Six Nations Joint Venture on the Phase One Watermain Extension Project. The contract extension of 182 days moved the project’s completion date from May 31st, 2019 to November 29th, 2019. The project was officially completed on November 29th….

This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Elected Chief Mark Hill tells Alaina VanEvery and Brenda Johnson council is finished with their presentation. (Photos by Justin Lethbridge)
Local News

Six Nations Community Members Election Concerns Unanswered

December 24, 2019 53

By Justin Lethbridge Writer A presentation on the concerns surrounding the 58th General Election was shut…

Read more
Jody Wilson-Raybould testfied for four hours before the Commons justice committee. (CP Photo)
Local News

Jody Wilson Raybould chosen Canada’s newsmaker of the year

December 24, 2019 29

By Joan Bryden THE CANADIAN PRESS OTTAWA- The SNC-Lavalin affair cost Justin Trudeau two cabinet ministers,…

Read more