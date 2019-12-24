Local News
ticker

Ontario Transfer Payment Agreement

December 24, 2019 45 views

The Six Nations Elected Council accepted funding from the Ministry of Children, Community and Social Services for the 2019/20 fiscal year. The funding is in the amount of $404,229.00 and will be split among multiple Social Services programs. Family Well Being will receive a total $272,729.00 with $162,749.00 of that earmarked for Ganohkwa Sra and Child and Family Services. While Systems Planning, formerly Indigenous Child and Youth Strategy, will received $131,500.00. The funding is just a continuation of on-going funded provided by the Ministry and while it has to be spent by March 31st, 2020, Health Services reported that it fits into their plan and will be spent by fiscal year end. Once approved the funding will be signed by Director of Social Services Arliss Skye and any two approved…

This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Elected Chief Mark Hill tells Alaina VanEvery and Brenda Johnson council is finished with their presentation. (Photos by Justin Lethbridge)
Local News

Six Nations Community Members Election Concerns Unanswered

December 24, 2019 51

By Justin Lethbridge Writer A presentation on the concerns surrounding the 58th General Election was shut…

Read more
Jody Wilson-Raybould testfied for four hours before the Commons justice committee. (CP Photo)
Local News

Jody Wilson Raybould chosen Canada’s newsmaker of the year

December 24, 2019 29

By Joan Bryden THE CANADIAN PRESS OTTAWA- The SNC-Lavalin affair cost Justin Trudeau two cabinet ministers,…

Read more