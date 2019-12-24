Ontario Transfer Payment Agreement

The Six Nations Elected Council accepted funding from the Ministry of Children, Community and Social Services for the 2019/20 fiscal year. The funding is in the amount of $404,229.00 and will be split among multiple Social Services programs. Family Well Being will receive a total $272,729.00 with $162,749.00 of that earmarked for Ganohkwa Sra and Child and Family Services. While Systems Planning, formerly Indigenous Child and Youth Strategy, will received $131,500.00. The funding is just a continuation of on-going funded provided by the Ministry and while it has to be spent by March 31st, 2020, Health Services reported that it fits into their plan and will be spent by fiscal year end. Once approved the funding will be signed by Director of Social Services Arliss Skye and any two approved…



