Brand New Six Nations Food Bank Opens

By Donna Duric Writer The brand-new Six Nations Food Bank has opened, just in time for Christmas. Located on Cao Lane, across from the Jay Silverheels Compex, the brand-new food bank has enough space to serve the needs of the community after outgrowing its old location. “We were outgrowing the site and needed more room,” said Mary Monture, Chair of the Six Nations Food Bank. The food bank was previously located across from the community hall on Fourth Line Road, but it was old and they needed a new building. Now, thanks to a grant from the Six Nations of the Grand River Economic Development Corporation, and some fundraising, the $500,000 building is up and running. Economic development donated $327,000 to the new building. The rest was raised through fundraising….



