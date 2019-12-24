‘Accountability achieved’ in SNC Lavalin affair, Wilson Raybould says

OTTAWA-Jody Wilson-Raybould says the justice system did its work, the rule of law is being upheld and it is time for SNC-Lavalin to look to its future. In a series of tweets today, the former Liberal cabinet minister at the centre of the SNC-Lavalin affair says accountability was ultimately achieved. The Montreal-based engineering firm has been caught up in a political storm since February, when the Globe and Mail newspaper reported that prime ministerial aides leaned on Wilson-Raybould, attorney general at the time, to ensure there was a deal that would avoid prosecution. Wilson-Raybould resigned from cabinet days later and was subsequently ousted from the Liberal caucus. SNC-Lavalin had unsuccessfully pressed the director of prosecutions to negotiate a special settlement ,known as a remediation agreement, out of concern the company…



