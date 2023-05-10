Brantford Police seeking public’s help in identifying suspect in hate-motivated incident

BRANTFORD, ONT-The Brantford Police Service are continuing to investigate a report of a hate-motivated incident and are asking the public for help in identifing the suspect.

Police said on Sunday, May 7, 2022, at approximately 11:00 A.M., Brantford Police responded to a an assault and threats leveled against a man near Brant’s Crossing Riverfront Park on Icomm Drive.

Police said a man on a dirt bike was driving recklessly in the area when he became involved in a verbal dispute with the victim. Police said they were told racially charged threats of death were made towards the victim. Police said they were also told the accused damaged the victim’s bicycle.

Before fleeing the area, police said the accused was reported to have used his dirt bike to spin the back tire to throw rocks at the victim.

Shown in the photograph below, the suspect vehicle is described as a red dirt bike with a white fender panel and was last seen travelling on Icomm Drive towards Colborne Street West.

No physical injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

The accused is described as approximately 5’6”, thin, white, male, in his 20’s, wearing a red and white open visor style helmet.

As a result of this incident, police said grounds exist for the following charges: assault with a weapon, utter death threats, mischief, dangerous operation and operate motor vehicle – preform stunt. Based on the information reported, the incident is believed to be racially motivated.

The BPS said “hate-motivated crimes not only affect individual victims, but also negatively impact the community at large. These types of crimes have consequences that reach far beyond a specific incident and are particularly concerning because they can foster community unrest. The Brantford Police Service is invested in the betterment of our community and works diligently to provide a safe and inclusive community for all of Brantford’s residents.”

Investigators are asking any members of the public who may have information that could help to identify the suspect, and who have not already done so, to contact Brantford Police Service at 519-756-7050.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Brant – Brantford Crime Stoppers by calling 519-750-8477 or 1-800-222-8477 or by submitting a web tip online at: https://www.crimestoppersbb.com/submit-a-tip/

Add Your Voice