OPP charge driver with impaired driving

HALDIMAND COUNTY, ON – On Monday, May 8, 2023, at approximately 11:06 p.m., the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Haldimand County Detachment, Haldimand County Paramedic Services responded to a report of a two-vehicle collision at a Concession 12, Walpole address.

OPP said a motor vehicle and pickup truck collided at the intersection of Concession 12 of Walpole, and Sandusk Road. The driver of the vehicle was transported to hospital to be treated for minor injuries. The driver of the pickup truck did not suffer any injuries.

Charged with the following offences is Ashley Logan, 26, of Oshweken, Ontario:

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs,

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus),

Disobey stop sign, and

Driving while under suspension.

The accused is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice located in Cayuga at later date.

