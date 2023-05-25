Brantford man facing drug trafficking charges, over $41,000 in illicit drugs seized

Brantford Police Service seized drugs and firearms at city residence (Photo supplied by BPS)

BRANTFORD , ONT- A Brantford man is facing drug trafficking and firearms charges after police searched a Dunsdon Street residence Wednesday, May 24, 2023.

The Brantford Police Service High Enforcement Action Team (H.E.A.T.) raided the Dunsdon Street house seizing a loaded firearm and over $41,000 in suspected fentanyl and methamphetamine.

H.E.A.T. launched a drug trafficking investigation Tuesday, April 25, 2023, regarding a man who was allegedly selling methamphetamine and fentanyl from a Dunsdon Street residence. Police said they received judicial authorization through a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) search warrant for the Dunsdon Street residence.

The Brantford Police Services Emergency Response Team (E.R.T) executed the search warrant at about 5:45 am. with the Brantford Police Service K-9 Unit, IDENT Unit and Uniform Patrol also providing assistance. The suspect was located within the residence and arrested without incident.

A Search incident to arrest located the following:

Approximately 100.8 grams of suspected fentanyl (schedule I) with an estimated street value of $40,320

Approximately 3.7 grams of suspected methamphetamine (schedule I) with an estimated street value of $740

Loaded 12-gauge shotgun

Ammunition

A pellet gun

Drug paraphernalia

Canadian currency

The total estimated street value of seized drugs located on the accused is $41,060. Police said the accused was also bound by a valid Release Order and in violation of five separate firearms prohibition orders.

As a result of the investigation, James Mackie, 31, of Brantford, was charged with:

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking (Fentanyl), contrary to the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking (Methamphetamine), contrary to the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

Careless Storage of Firearm (Prohibited Shotgun), contrary to the Criminal Code

Possession of Weapon (Pellet Gun) for Dangerous Purpose, contrary to the Criminal Code

Possession of Weapon (Prohibited Shotgun), contrary to the Criminal Code

Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm (Prohibited Shotgun), contrary to the Criminal Code

Possession of Firearm (Prohibited Shotgun), contrary to order x 5, contrary to the Criminal Code

Failure to Comply with Judicial Release Order, contrary to the Criminal Code

Possession of Firearm (Prohibited Shotgun), with Ammunition, contrary to the Criminal Code

Possession of Ammunition, contrary to order x 5, contrary to the Criminal Code

Possession of Firearm (Pellet Gun), contrary to order x 5, contrary to the Criminal Code

The accused was held for bail.

Anyone that would like to report criminal activity within the community is asked to contact the Brantford Police Service at 519-756-7050. Those who wish to remain anonymous are asked to contact Brant- Brantford Crime Stoppers at 519-750-8477 or 1-800-222-8477. Alternatively, a web tip may be submitted at: https://www.crimestoppersbb.com/submit-a-tip/

