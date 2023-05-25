Police services seeking public’s help in tracking vehicle involved in sexual assault of woman

BRANTFORD, ONT- Hamilton and Brantford Police Services are seeking the public’s help in identifying a vehicle involved in the abduction and sexual assault of a woman abducted while walking on a street in Hamilton in April.

Police said on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at approximately 3:30 a.m., an adult female pedestrian was abducted from the area of Barton Street East and Wellington Street, Hamilton, by an unknown male suspect.

The suspect was driving a red 2-door Jeep Wrangler with a black hard top and black plastic fenders.

The woman was drugged and driven to a remote location in Brantford where she was sexually assaulted and abandoned.

The suspect is described as a white male, late 30’s to early 40’s years of age, approximately 5’11’, with a medium to heavy build, balding with a brown goatee beard, wearing frameless eyeglasses. The suspect was reported to have a tattoo on his right upper arm.

Sharing details of this sexual assault is intended to provide the community information, create awareness, and generate information to assist investigators.

Sexual assault is any unwanted act of a sexual nature imposed by one person upon another. Forced or coerced intercourse, grabbing, touching, or kissing can be defined as sexual assault. If you or someone you know is a survivor of sexual assault, the Sexual Assault Centre of Brant offers a free 24-hour crisis and support line; contact 519-751-3471 or www.sacbrant.ca for more information.

If you have any information on the identity of the suspect, the vehicle, or have any other information that could assist investigators with this investigation, please contact Detective Constable Philip Minotti at 519-756-7050 extention 2265 or Detective Paul Cottrill with Hamilton Police Services at 1-905-540-5544.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Brant – Brantford Crime Stoppers by calling 519-750-8477 or 1-800-222-8477 or by submitting a web tip online at: https://www.crimestoppersbb.com/submit-a-tip/

Add Your Voice